FY2023 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Reduced by Analyst

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a report issued on Sunday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

RPM stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

