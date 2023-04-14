Jennifer Tejada Sells 71,375 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $2,283,286.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $5,418,374.60.

On Friday, January 20th, Jennifer Tejada sold 93,942 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,633,194.26.

On Friday, January 13th, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $574,856.70.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91.

PagerDuty stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

