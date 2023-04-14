Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.43.

NYSE ZTS opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

