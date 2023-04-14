Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCAT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.23. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 198,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

