Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.35.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $69.17.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,635 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 163,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

