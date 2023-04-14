Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.35 million. Analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

