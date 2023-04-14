Bank of America Increases Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $26.50

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $16.00 to $26.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $3,634,172. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.