Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,094,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,094,615.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,003,755. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Stories

