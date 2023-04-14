HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

DURECT stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. DURECT has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,124,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

