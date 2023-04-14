HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.
DURECT Stock Up 2.0 %
DURECT stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. DURECT has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.60.
About DURECT
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
