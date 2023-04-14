DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lazydays Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $128.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.74. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 171,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,087,981.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,667,465.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,039,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,066. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lazydays by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Lazydays by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

