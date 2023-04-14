Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $66.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

