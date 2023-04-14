BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 4.7 %

BurgerFi International stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BurgerFi International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BurgerFi International

In related news, CFO Michael Rabinovitch purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 409,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000 and sold 165,000 shares valued at $241,850. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.