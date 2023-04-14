BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 4.7 %
BurgerFi International stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BurgerFi International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
