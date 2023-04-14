Truist Financial Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $186.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.83.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

