Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $7,886,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

