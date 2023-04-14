PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
PubMatic Stock Up 5.4 %
PUBM stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $768.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also
