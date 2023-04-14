PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

PubMatic Stock Up 5.4 %

PUBM stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $768.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $62,758.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $50,457.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,364 shares of company stock worth $813,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

