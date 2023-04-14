Critical Analysis: Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.02 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $572.04 million 0.74 $36.54 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Onion Global has a beta of -3.55, meaning that its stock price is 455% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 6.38% 75.40% 8.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Onion Global and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Onion Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Ebc Holdings, Inc.

