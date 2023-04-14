Head-To-Head Contrast: MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) versus CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 13.14% 34.56% 6.45% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.80 billion 0.99 $230.60 million $1.20 7.92 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CI Financial.

Risk & Volatility

CI Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CI Financial pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CI Financial beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

