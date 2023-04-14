Contrasting BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

BancFirst has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 31.99% 16.09% 1.54% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

45.9% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BancFirst and UniCredit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $603.57 million 4.50 $193.10 million $5.77 14.30 UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.76 $1.82 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BancFirst pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BancFirst and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00 UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $94.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. UniCredit has a consensus target price of $15.16, suggesting a potential upside of 45.95%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than BancFirst.

Summary

BancFirst beats UniCredit on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

