Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.79.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 38.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 37.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

