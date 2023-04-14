Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Arch Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.79.
Insider Transactions at Arch Resources
In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 37.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
