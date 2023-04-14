StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.