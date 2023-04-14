StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
