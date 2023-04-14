Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Research Coverage Started at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

About Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.