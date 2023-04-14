Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Research Coverage Started at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.
Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.20.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

