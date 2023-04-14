Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

