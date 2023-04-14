Head-To-Head Contrast: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) vs. Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% X Financial 22.63% 18.35% 9.54%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cipher Mining and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than X Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and X Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million 216.73 -$39.05 million ($0.16) -16.56 X Financial $516.58 million 0.32 $117.73 million $2.17 1.40

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

X Financial beats Cipher Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

