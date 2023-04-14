Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 219.39% from the company’s current price.

Everyman Media Group Trading Up 0.2 %

EMAN opened at GBX 62.62 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.10 million, a PE ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.99. Everyman Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.67).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Rosehill acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($56,965.94). Insiders own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It operates a network of 36 venues with 119 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

