EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 27 ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENQ. Barclays raised EnQuest to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 32 ($0.40) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EnQuest from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 38 ($0.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

EnQuest Stock Down 0.7 %

ENQ opened at GBX 18.62 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.16 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.46). The company has a market capitalization of £351.92 million, a P/E ratio of -937.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.67.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

