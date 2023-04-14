easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 400

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.08) to GBX 580 ($7.18) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.38) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.33) to GBX 560 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 370 ($4.58) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 561.82 ($6.96).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 489.10 ($6.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.24 ($7.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 491.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 412.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2,128.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.