Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 184 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £902.87 million, a PE ratio of 403.17 and a beta of 0.15. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 140.51 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.34.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 1,707.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £5,837.70 ($7,229.35). Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

