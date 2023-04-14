Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,993 ($24.68) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,862 ($23.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,125.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,961.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,021.39. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,612 ($19.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,185 ($27.06).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

