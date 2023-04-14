GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.70) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.50) target price on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.05) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.42) target price on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.48).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,527.40 ($18.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,448.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,418.01. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.24). The firm has a market cap of £62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,390.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.27.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.41), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($526,223.06). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.33) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,382.66). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.41), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($526,223.06). Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

