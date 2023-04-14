Haleon (LON:HLN) PT Raised to GBX 383

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 364 ($4.51) to GBX 383 ($4.74) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.66) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.43) to GBX 344 ($4.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.15) to GBX 330 ($4.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haleon from GBX 370 ($4.58) to GBX 360 ($4.46) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.82 ($4.02).

HLN opened at GBX 344.40 ($4.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 307.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 350.60 ($4.34). The firm has a market cap of £31.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,127.73.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

