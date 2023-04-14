Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.91) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.77) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.44).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

HWDN stock opened at GBX 682.80 ($8.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 696.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 620.39. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 791.60 ($9.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,037.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Howden Joinery Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,230.77%.

In related news, insider Andrew Cripps purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.32) per share, for a total transaction of £30,240 ($37,448.92). In other news, insider Andrew Cripps purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.32) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,448.92). Also, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($196,449.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,122 shares of company stock worth $18,946,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.