Barclays Raises Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 2,330

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.86) to GBX 2,661 ($32.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.15) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.42) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 2,700 ($33.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,572.25 ($31.85).
Bellway Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,312 ($28.63) on Tuesday. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,579 ($31.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,145.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,012.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.03, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Bellway Cuts Dividend
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Featured Articles
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.