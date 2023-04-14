Barclays Raises Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 2,330

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,330 ($28.85) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.86) to GBX 2,661 ($32.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.15) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.42) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 2,700 ($33.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,572.25 ($31.85).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,312 ($28.63) on Tuesday. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,579 ($31.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,145.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,012.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.03, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

