StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSE:UUU opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.