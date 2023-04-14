Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $240.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.24.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $210.78 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 147.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

