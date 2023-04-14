Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,360 at Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,245 ($27.80) to GBX 2,360 ($29.23) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.26) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,148 ($26.60).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Performance

BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,578.56 ($31.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,307.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,448.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,191.34. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,606 ($32.27).

Insider Transactions at Burberry Group

About Burberry Group

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £11,988.70 ($14,846.69). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.