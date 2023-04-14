iomart Group’s (IOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
iomart Group Price Performance
Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 121.98 ($1.51) on Wednesday. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.50 and a beta of 0.47.
About iomart Group
