iomart Group’s (IOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

iomart Group Price Performance

Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 121.98 ($1.51) on Wednesday. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Get iomart Group alerts:

About iomart Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.