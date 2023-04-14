ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT Lowered to $21.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.
ADTRAN Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.70 million, a P/E ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.
