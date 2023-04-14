ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT Lowered to $21.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.70 million, a P/E ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after buying an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 576,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

