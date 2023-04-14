Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 41.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at $6,372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Accolade by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

