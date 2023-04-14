Comparing Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) & Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.07 million 1.48 $1.75 million $0.61 11.90 Great Southern Bancorp $233.76 million 2.65 $75.95 million $6.04 8.41

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 12.41% 8.84% 0.42% Great Southern Bancorp 29.09% 13.96% 1.36%

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes of real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio segments include Loans Secured by Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

