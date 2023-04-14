Reviewing High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for High Tide and Rent the Runway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A Rent the Runway 0 4 7 0 2.64

Volatility and Risk

Rent the Runway has a consensus price target of $5.94, indicating a potential upside of 97.82%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than High Tide.

High Tide has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -16.61% -10.80% -6.68% Rent the Runway -53.24% -649.61% -36.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Rent the Runway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $277.21 million 0.36 -$55.74 million ($0.82) -1.63 Rent the Runway $285.10 million 0.69 -$211.80 million ($2.16) -1.39

High Tide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rent the Runway. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rent the Runway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rent the Runway beats High Tide on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of December 19, 2022, it operated 145 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

