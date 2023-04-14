Analyzing Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 95.25% 46.38% 35.38% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SandRidge Energy and Halcon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Halcon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $254.26 million 2.24 $242.17 million $6.52 2.37 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Halcon Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

