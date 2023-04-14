ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) versus Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Head-To-Head Contrast

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of ON24 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ON24 alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ON24 and Ubisoft Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $190.87 million 2.22 -$58.21 million ($1.21) -7.37 Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.38 $91.95 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than ON24.

ON24 has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -30.50% -17.59% -12.73% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ON24 and Ubisoft Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 4 0 0 2.00 Ubisoft Entertainment 2 5 4 0 2.18

ON24 currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus target price of $43.86, suggesting a potential upside of 733.79%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than ON24.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats ON24 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.