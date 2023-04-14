Contrasting Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexco Energy and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.59 million 4.22 $2.86 million $2.16 6.02 California Resources $2.71 billion 1.07 $524.00 million $6.87 5.93

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Mexco Energy and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

California Resources has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.49%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 49.88% 33.62% 31.30% California Resources 19.36% 23.03% 9.60%

Risk and Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats California Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.