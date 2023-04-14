Analyzing Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crane NXT and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crane NXT and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.77 $401.10 million $7.55 6.09 Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $160.20 million 0.12 $30.38 million N/A N/A

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crane NXT beats Nisun International Enterprise Development Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-nasdaq.com/index.html.

