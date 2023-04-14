StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

NL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NL opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in NL Industries during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

Featured Stories

