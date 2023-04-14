Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRINGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Marin Software stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.