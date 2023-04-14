Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Marin Software stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49.
Marin Software Company Profile
