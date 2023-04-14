FY2023 EPS Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lowered by BWS Financial

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.24. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $179.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average is $170.51. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,007,000 after purchasing an additional 103,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

