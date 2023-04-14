FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Issued By Scotiabank

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn $8.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.14. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NTR stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,623,000 after purchasing an additional 516,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

