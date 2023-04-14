Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.03.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 630.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

