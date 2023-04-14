Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $151,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.